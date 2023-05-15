Short Interest in Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Rises By 15.7%

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

HOYFF remained flat at $36.37 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Handelsbanken raised Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

