Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Increases By 17.5%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCRRF stock remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Monday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.
