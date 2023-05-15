Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Decreases By 25.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JSR Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. JSR has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $32.39.
