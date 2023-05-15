Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Decreases By 25.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JSR Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. JSR has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

About JSR

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

