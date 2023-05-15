Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Decreases By 8.8%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,387,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 4,809,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43,871.0 days.
Konica Minolta Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konica Minolta (KNCAF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.