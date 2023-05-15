Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Decreases By 8.8%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,387,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 4,809,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43,871.0 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.