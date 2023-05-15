Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Drops By 23.8%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LSAK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. 54,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lesaka Technologies

LSAK has been the topic of several research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

Featured Articles

