Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Expands By 10.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LILM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. 1,998,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Lilium Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 566,453 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lilium by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 104,062 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lilium by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.