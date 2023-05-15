Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Expands By 10.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.
Lilium Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of LILM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. 1,998,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.37.
Institutional Trading of Lilium
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.