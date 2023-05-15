Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 19.4%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.59. 5,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.39. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 55.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% in the first quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.
