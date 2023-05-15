Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 19.4%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.59. 5,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.39. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -4.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 55.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% in the first quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile



Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

