Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Drops By 8.8%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 356,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

LUNA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.07. 106,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,265. The firm has a market cap of $269.58 million, a PE ratio of -113.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LUNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

Further Reading

