Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Drops By 20.5%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,933,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 2,431,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEGEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,146. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.