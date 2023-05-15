Short Interest in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Rises By 12.5%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 335,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total transaction of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total transaction of $1,919,762.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total value of $4,471,967.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $103,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $22,727,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $428,679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,307 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.4 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,377.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,488.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,470.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.