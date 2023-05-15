Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Grows By 12.9%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

My Size Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. My Size has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Get My Size alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of My Size in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About My Size

My Size, Inc engages in the development of measurement technologies. It provides solutions for e-commerce, apparel, shipping and parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself industry applications. The firm offers measurement apps including MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUP. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.