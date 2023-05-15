Short Interest in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Grows By 13.6%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.48. 1,164,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

