Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Rises By 30.1%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 46,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,704. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

