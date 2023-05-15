Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rises By 13.5%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 699,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 272,035 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,485,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,295,000 after buying an additional 201,420 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pegasystems by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after buying an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $42.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $396.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

