Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Increases By 14.9%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 839,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.53. 403,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 59.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

