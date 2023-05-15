Short Interest in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declines By 15.0%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,111,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,483,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 406.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIOCF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RIOCF opened at $15.13 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

