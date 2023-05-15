Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expands By 18.8%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 136,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. 51,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,652. The firm has a market cap of $668.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 59.93%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.