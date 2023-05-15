Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expands By 12.4%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 1.3 %

WWW traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 922,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Further Reading

