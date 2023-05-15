Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 703,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,016. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $128.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

