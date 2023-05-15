SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJW Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Stories

