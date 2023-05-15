Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise Acquires 1,342,656 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 1,342,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $698,181.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,637.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Paradise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Andrew Paradise bought 157,344 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $86,539.20.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Paradise purchased 1,500,000 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,771. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 58.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 141.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

