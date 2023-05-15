Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $24.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $24.79 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

