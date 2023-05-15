Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 6004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Small Pharma Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.95.
Small Pharma Company Profile
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Read More
