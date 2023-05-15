Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,039.01

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $969.58 million and approximately $1,039.01 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

