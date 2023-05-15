SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Cut by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.77.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,104,525 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.37.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.