SOMESING (SSX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.14 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $47.14 million and approximately $446,318.95 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,958,897 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

