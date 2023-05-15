Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Oracle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 220,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 251,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 132,432 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 128,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $97.48. 572,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,018. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $263.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.