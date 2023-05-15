Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Oracle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 220,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 251,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 132,432 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 128,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.
NYSE ORCL traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $97.48. 572,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,018. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $263.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
