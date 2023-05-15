Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,830,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,649. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

