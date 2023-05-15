Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.18. 2,877,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,316,428. The company has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

