Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases 590 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $338.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

