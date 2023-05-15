Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 3,583 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after buying an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,085 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.90. 190,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,097. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,511.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

