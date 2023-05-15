Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after buying an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,434,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,615,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 230,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,716. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

