SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,030 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.37 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

