Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Update

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.12. 5,175,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

