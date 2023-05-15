Stargate Finance (STG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.80 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $86.12 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

