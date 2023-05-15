Status (SNT) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Status has a market capitalization of $94.11 million and $795,008.78 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,361.17 or 0.99925956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02453261 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $757,351.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

