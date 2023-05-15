Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 936,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,854. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.