Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 845,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Whole Earth Brands comprises 0.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. owned about 2.01% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FREE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.
Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 166,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $7.38.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
