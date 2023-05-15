Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 845,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Whole Earth Brands comprises 0.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. owned about 2.01% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FREE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Insider Transactions at Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 1,900,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $5,643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,666,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,911. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 166,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.