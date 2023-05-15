Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $28.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.36.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

