StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $66.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

