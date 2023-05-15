StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Trading Down 2.8 %

Stratasys stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $969.24 million, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.