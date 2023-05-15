StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

