StockNews.com Downgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Sell

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.77. 8,375,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,308. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

