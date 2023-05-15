StockNews.com Downgrades Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to Buy

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Yelp Stock Down 1.2 %

YELP stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,274 shares of company stock valued at $765,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

