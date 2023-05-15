StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.01 on Friday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Instruments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

