StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NATI has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.
National Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.01 on Friday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.