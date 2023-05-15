StockNews.com Upgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

