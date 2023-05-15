StockNews.com Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 2.4 %

L.B. Foster stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

