StockNews.com Upgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Hold

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.62. 2,492,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,467. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

