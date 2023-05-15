StockNews.com Upgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Hold

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.62. 2,492,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,467. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.21.
About Pan American Silver
