Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.99

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 1069482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.