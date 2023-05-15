Suzanne Gwendoline Smith Purchases 21,000 Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Stock

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) insider Suzanne Gwendoline Smith acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £21,210 ($26,763.41).

Shares of SUP traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.32). The stock had a trading volume of 250,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.45. The firm has a market cap of £123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Supreme Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 137 ($1.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Supreme in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

